SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC), Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan hosted a public constitutional training course that was also provided to his department.

Sheriff Sheehan began the event addressing some of the push back received about speaker KrisAnne Hall, stating that he would never tolerate hate and discrimination and the purpose of the meeting was for education and civil discourse.

KrisAnne, an attorney and constitutional educator, spoke about the history of the nation, how she believed that the rights described in the constitution are being eroded, and how she believed people can enforce their own rights with peaceful non-compliance.

KCAU 9 spoke with the sheriff after the event.

“It was to be transparent so the public could see what we had brought in for training, give them an opportunity to come and view it, and discuss it, and ask questions, and then open up a dialogue which I’m very confident that that has been accomplished,” said Sheehan.