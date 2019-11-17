Conservatory of Music wants to set a world record with this year’s concert fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Conservatory of Music is gearing up for their biggest event of the year.

For the past nine years, the conservatory has put on a concert fundraiser where the students take the stage to show off their skills. This year they’re going for a world record. They’re hoping to have the most musicians play Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody together for the finale of this year’s performance.

“It’s a fun song and it’s a complicated song but it’s a fun song and obviously there’s been a lot more people than we can fit into the Orpheum play the song and sing the song but none of them have applied for the Guinness World Records to do it so,” said Ron Emory with the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

The kids couldn’t be more excited about it.

“We’re gonna perform the greatest song of all time, Bohemian Rhapsody and it’s going to be really fun,” one kid said.

“Amazing, the song is amazing and we’re all amazing and just going to be so fun,” another kid added.

The concert will be at the Orpheum Theater on November 23.