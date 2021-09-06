Conservation organization buys land along East Okoboji Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — It looks like efforts to preserve undeveloped land along East Okoboji have been successful.

On Monday, the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) announced it secured an option to purchase 50 acres of land on the shores of East Okoboji Lake.

According to the INHF, the purchase was made possible with hundreds of donations throughout these past few months, and they had until Labor Day to raise the $8.2 million for the sale.

The property includes more than 2,000 feet of natural shoreline and the purpose of the purchase is to preserve the last remaining undeveloped land at East Okoboji Lake.

