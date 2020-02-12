Connections Area Agency on Aging will host second annual Night at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Connections Area Agency on Aging will host its second annual Night at Cone Park.
The event is on February 20 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with admissions is $7 per person.
The night will be filled with family fun, tubing and ice skating for a good cause.
Cosmic lights will illuminate the slope in the later evening and the outside firepits will be available for warming up or toasting treats.
A portion of the money from Night at Cone Park will benefit programs that help increase the independence of older community members and support their caregivers.
Some of the programs include:
- Meals on Wheels
- Congregate Meals
- Case Management
- Options Counseling
- Medicare Counseling
- Transportation Assistance
- And more.
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or at Cone Park on the day of the event.