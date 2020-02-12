Connections Area Agency on Aging will host second annual Night at Cone Park

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Connections Area Agency on Aging will host its second annual Night at Cone Park.

The event is on February 20 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with admissions is $7 per person.

The night will be filled with family fun, tubing and ice skating for a good cause.

Cosmic lights will illuminate the slope in the later evening and the outside firepits will be available for warming up or toasting treats.

A portion of the money from Night at Cone Park will benefit programs that help increase the independence of older community members and support their caregivers.

Some of the programs include:

  • Meals on Wheels
  • Congregate Meals
  • Case Management
  • Options Counseling
  • Medicare Counseling
  • Transportation Assistance
  • And more.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or at Cone Park on the day of the event.

