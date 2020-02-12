Connections Area Agency on Aging will host second annual Night at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Connections Area Agency on Aging will host its second annual Night at Cone Park.

The event is on February 20 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with admissions is $7 per person.

The night will be filled with family fun, tubing and ice skating for a good cause.

Cosmic lights will illuminate the slope in the later evening and the outside firepits will be available for warming up or toasting treats.

A portion of the money from Night at Cone Park will benefit programs that help increase the independence of older community members and support their caregivers.

Some of the programs include:

Meals on Wheels

Congregate Meals

Case Management

Options Counseling

Medicare Counseling

Transportation Assistance

And more.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or at Cone Park on the day of the event.