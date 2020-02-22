Congressman Steve King receives campaign endorsement from former Rep. Klemme

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – With the Iowa Caucuses behind Siouxland, voters have a short break before casting votes in the June primary. In the meantime, candidates continue to pick up support.

Former Iowa State Representative Ralph Klemme on Friday threw his support behind 4th District Congressman Steve King.

Klemme represents the 3rd House District of Iowa.

King faces a primary challenge from four other Republicans.

While at Friday’s event, KCAU 9 asked Congressman King if he anticipates debating his general election opponent.

“Let’s wait until about six weeks out. But I’m happy to debate my primary opponents. I’m happy to debate any general election opponent I might have. I debate every day at Congress so it’s not like I have to sit up at night and prepare for them,” said Rep. King (R-District 4).

The four candidates that King faces in the primary include Randy Feenstra, Jeremy Taylor, Bret Richards, and Steve Reeder will all be on the primary ballot.

The only Democrat challenging King is Sioux City’s, J.D. Scholten.