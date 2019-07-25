Congressman Steve King reacts to Mueller testimony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many lawmakers are weighing in on Mueller’s testimony, and Congressman Steve King says that the investigation has been a waste of resources.

“Spent all of this time and all of this money, roughly $30 million, to produce years of heartache for the American People. We’ve all been drug through this but, now, Donald Trump is twice exonerated by the Mueller operations: by the report and by the failure to find anything of substance here. Robert Mueller let us all know that there was no collusion,” Congressman King said.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst also commented on Mueller’s testimony, saying it’s time for Congress to move forward and focus on things that matter to the American People.