WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – Iowa Congressman Steve King announced that he will be hosting a Woodbury County town hall meeting in Sioux City on January 25.

The town hall meeting is from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the 8th floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre, at 600 4th Street.

The elevators going to the 8th floor will be unlocked an hour before the event starts.

The Woodbury County town hall is open to the public.