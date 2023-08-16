SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Congressman Feenstra along with Mayor Bob Scott and other leaders from around Siouxland meet to talk about a number of things including the upcoming farm bill which the old bill is set to expire next month.

“People from New York and California, we’re trying to bring them down to the state fair this Friday and Saturday to show them what we have as the bread basket to the world, and in the same boat, we’re looking at New York and California and other places that say ‘let’s talk about nutrition, what can we do to make it more effective,'” Feenstra said.

Congress is set to reconvene on September 5th.