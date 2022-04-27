SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer called the livestock industry the “economic engine of the state” during her remarks at yesterday’s Senate Agriculture Committee hearing, and said reform is needed to ensure the beef supply chain remains successful.

Senator Fischer said issues with the cattle market have been ongoing for decades and the president of South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, Eric Jennings, agrees but added the stresses of the pandemic shone a light on how the cattle supply chain works.

He said factors like packing houses shutting down for weeks combined with a major increase in consumer demand for beef resulted in the four major meatpackers cashing in.

“Like I said it was a perfect storm for the packers and they definitely reaped the benefits of it. The feedlot owners, they took it in the shorts on the deal, it was very difficult for them,” said Jennings.

Jennings said he supports portions of the revised Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, such as the creation of a public library that would indicate how much feedlots are making from packers through alternative marketing agreements — or AMA’s — but added what a federally-mandated set negotiated price would do to the profit margins for his operation.

“If we take away the ability for the AMAs to be used and mandate that trade, they’re going to bid based on an average price and so they’re going to get the extra value that the producers have bred into those cattle through genetics,” said Jennings.

Sen. Fischer said she’s heard from many producers who discussed the need for a more fair and transparent market as Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and National Beef Packing currently control around 85% of the nation’s feedlot cattle while taking home record-high profits over the last two years.

However, the CEO of Cargill, David MacLennan, said other components are at play when discussing a base price for each head of cattle.

“The price for meat is not immune to the global factors that are causing inflation. Supply and demand, labor constraints, transportation challenges and rising feed costs add even greater pressure and it all leads to increased prices at retail,” said MacLennan.

There was also a House Agriculture meeting held Wednesday that included testimonials over its own version of the Cattle Contract Library bill, bringing both chambers one step closer to sending the initiative to a vote.