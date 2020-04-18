Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in workers at Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City has confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its employees.

Liz Croston, spokesperson for Tyson Foods, confirms that the plant in Dakota City has cases of the virus.

Croston told KCAU 9 that the company is not confirming the number of cases at the facility for the privacy of their workers.

We’re working diligently to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country. We’ve been checking worker temperatures, requiring and providing face coverings and initiating additional cleaning. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, providing more breakroom space and we’re in the process of installing workstation dividers. We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work. We are working closely with our local health officials and when we learn an employee has experienced symptoms and tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member. From Tyson Foods, Inc.

The confirmed cases from the Dakota City plant comes as other Tyson Food facilities in Iowa are also seeing cases of the virus.

The facility in Waterloo is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19 as Black Hawk County officials are urging the plant to close.

In Columbus Junction, Iowa, two workers have died from the virus and more than two dozen workers are infected with the virus.

In Dakota County, there are 34 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon.