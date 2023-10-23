DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Reynolds was prompted to issue a disaster proclamation for Pocahontas County after a case of bird flu was confirmed on Monday.

The proclamation is in effect immediately until November 22. The USDA confirmed that a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influence (HPAI) was confirmed in a commercial flock in Pocahontas County.

A release from the Office of the Governor specified that the proclamation allows state resources from Iowa Homeland Security, the Iowa Department of Agriculture, and Land Stewardship, along with other agencies to assist with tracking, monitoring, detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection. Additionally, the proclamation waives regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.

The release noted that the detection of HPAI in birds does not present a public health concern, and it is safe to eat poultry products.

Producers who suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks should contact their veterinarian immediately.