Conference looks to ‘Elevate the Conversation’ around mental health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mental health continues to get a lot of attention in Iowa. Siouxland Mental Health Center is looking to elevate that conversation at an upcoming conference.

2019 Elevate the Conversation Conference will take over the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center on May 9.

The conference will provide cutting edge information about mental health and addictions to professional, clients and family advocates. A few main topics include an overview of teenagers focusing on their struggles with mental health and suicide, to provide education and awareness of Human

Trafficking in our area, and educate the crowd on Sioux City’s ‘Paramedicine in Siouxland,’ which is an alternative to emergency room visits.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jeff Yalden. He is the leading authority on teen mental health and teen suicides. He hosted a TEDx Talk in March of 2018.

Julie Peterson, with Siouxland Mental Health, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us how you can attend this conference.