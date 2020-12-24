Siouxlanders show up for Cone Park opening day despite blizzard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For weeks, Cone Park has been making snow, getting ready to open for this season. This afternoon, a few extra inches were added, putting into question if people would show up to sled on the park’s opening day.

Cone Park Director Paige O’Farrall said she’s excited to start the season off with fresh snow.

“We have a blizzard today, which we were not quite expecting, but I mean, new snow’s always a good way to start our season,” O’Farrall said. “We’ve had a few people come out hopefully we’ll see more out here today but its kind of just a fun way to start the Christmas weekend, to just, come out and start tubing.”

Due to the warmer temperatures this season, the ice skating rink is still under construction. Tubing was the only activity offered

“We’re pretty excited just to be open, obviously we got a later start to the season than we would have liked, so we’re just all excited to be out here and finally have the hill ready for everyone,” said O’Farrall.

80 people were signed up for today, only around 30 made it out. Those who showed up say they’re happy to play in the snow.

“Well this is actually my first time being in snow like this, I’m actually really excited, I’m excited to go tubing, and it’s just really fun to be here,” Said Cone Park goer, Kyliee Brantley.

Tubing participants Evan Campbell and Raelyn Patton said similar things.

“I mean, there’s a lot of wind when you’re going down the snow is just flying in your face,” Campbell said. “It was a little bit bumpy but it was also fun.”

I’m really excited because I like to do stuff that’s really fun and energetic,” said Patton

You can purchase tickets on the Cone Park website.

The park will remain open through the spring.