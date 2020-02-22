Cone Park Winterfest–Move Your Body 2020 will kick off healthy campaign for Siouxland District Health Department

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department is kicking off their Move Your Way campaign with a Winterfest.

Cone Park Winterfest–Move Your Way 2020 will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The free, family-fun, physical event will include free tubing, activities, and more.

The Sioux City Musketeers are some of the special guests at the event.

The event will start with the River-Cade Sertoma Cardboard Sled Races at 2 p.m. followed by games, snowshoe demos, and more.

For more information about the event, click here.

The Siouxland District Health Department recently announced that Sioux City has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to participate as a pilot community to implement the Move Your Way campaign.

Sioux City is one of eight communities that are participating in the six-month program in 2020.

The campaign aims to help people live healthier lives through increased physical activity.

In the short-term, even small increases in physical activity can boost mood, reduce stress, and improve sleep. The long-term effect is that regular physical activity can help prevent chronic health problems like type 2 diabetes.

“We are dedicated to leading America to healthier lives by championing programs and policies that emphasize disease prevention and maintenance of good health. The eight pilot communities selected to implement the Move Your Way campaign this year have a vital role in increasing the awareness of the profound health benefits of physical activity. We’re learning from these communities, and their participation and pioneering efforts will set an example for all communities throughout America on how to encourage everyone to meet the Physical Activity Guidelines,” said ADM Brett Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS. “

Siouxland District Health Department will be partnering with child care centers, fitness centers, hospitals, medical providers, and worksites over the next several months to promote the availability and materials while also sharing the key messages of the second edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to bring awareness to individuals of all ages and abilities about the amount of and types of physical activity Siouxlanders need to be healthy,” said Michelle Lewis, Health Promotions and Planning Coordinator with Siouxland District Health Department.

Latest Stories