Cone Park will host family-fun event for “Move Your Body” campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cone Park is introducing a new family-friendly event for everyone.

Cone Park WinterFest – Move Your Way 2020 is a free, family-fun physical activity event on February 23 from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The River-Cade Cardboard Sled Races will start at 2 p.m. and then ice skating, tubing, and more from 3 p.m. until 5:30 pm.

The Sioux City Musketeers will be the special guests for the event.

Courtesy of Cone Park Sioux City Facebook page.

The Winterfest will kick off the “Move Your Way” campaign for the Siouxland District Public Department (SDHD).

The SDHD was chosen as one of eight communities in the United States to be a part of this campaign.

For more on the event, click here.

For more information on “Move Your Way,” go to their website.