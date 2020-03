SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders may appreciate being able to get out and enjoy the warm weather weeks before spring arrives, but it’s causing problems for a park made for winter activities.

Officials with Cone Park announced on their Facebook age that the park will be closing Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Officials will be re-evaluating the snow and then will determine if the park can be open for one last weekend of tubing and winter activities.