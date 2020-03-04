Breaking News
Cone Park will be closed on Wednesday to monitor snow conditions

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While Siouxlanders may be enjoying the warm weather, it may mean an end to winter activities at Cone Park.

Officials said they have closed the park until Wednesday.

“The next couple days we’re gonna be out here constantly assessing ‘How much we’re losing?’ ‘How much water is in the snow?’ ‘Is it icy on the bottom of it?’ Just all the conditions that we need to assess to see if we can open. ‘Can we operate with it?’ ‘Is it safe?’ ‘Is it fun?’ ‘Will it all work out?’ So we’ll be constantly monitoring that over the next couple days,” said John Byrnes, recreation coordinator.

Cone Park officials said if they can reopen, people will have Thursday through Saturday to get in one more ride down the tubing hill.

