Cone Park welcomes visitors for opening night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-Just in time for Christmas break Sioux City’s favorite winter recreation destination is back in business. Cone park opening for the third year on Friday night. Workers are expecting to increase attendance for the 3rd straight season.

“It’s so fun being with my friends and its so fun ice skating and sledding,” said, ” Maliyah Ebert a Cone Park visitor.

This is Maliyah’s first time at Cone Park.

“It was scary at first but now we’re having fun,” said Maliyah.

She is surrounded by friends and family at the park as she turns another year older.

“We thought it would be just a fun choice and you have a December birthday and there is snow outside and we just wanted to celebrate,” said Maliyah’s mother, Melissa Ebert.

To get the park up and running for visitors they used 4.9 million gallons of water to produce all the snow on the ground.

“We’re really excited about it we have changed somethings this year. We put in a nice roller at the bottom for a nice added fun and we’re going to keep playing around with stuff like that. So people are going to have a really good time on it this year,” said John Byrnes with the Sioux City Parks and Recreation department.

But making snow this year was not an easy task for employees at the park.

“Weather is always one of those things we always fight because we want to open as early as possible and we want to stay open as late as possible so that we can give Siouxland that much more time using this park,” said Byrnes.

With weekend temperatures expected to be warmer, the park says they are not worried about snowmelt.

“We have enough snow down here now it’s not going to hurt us as at all. It’s only going to make tubing that much more pleasant to be out here in a light pullover. It’s going to be a great weekend. We’re really excited we can tell other people are excited as ticket sales are going really well,” said Byrnes.

Park officials share that they already had a number of people calling in and going online to reserve a spot for this weekend. If you are planning to head out to Cone Park click here to reserve your spot.