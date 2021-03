SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park will cap off their tubing season on March 7.

According to Cone Park, Sunday, March 7 will be the last day of the 2020-2021 tubing season. The park still has a few spots left in our 11:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. sessions on Sunday.

Siouxlanders can grab a spot before the tubing season come to a close.

Cone Park says the 6:00 p.m. session on Sunday has been canceled.