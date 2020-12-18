Cone Park tubing hill, skating rink to open next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The tubing hill and ice skating rink at Cone Park in Sioux City is set to open up next week.

The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department said in a release that Cone Park, located at 3800 Line Drive, will open Wednesday.

Snow tubes will be provided at the park, and outside tubes or boards are not allowed.

Due to limited capacity and high demand, we ask patrons to purchase their tickets in advance in order to minimize ticket window lines at the park.

Although Cone Park is an outdoor facility, we still ask the following procedures be

followed due to COVID-19:

Masks are required at all times, both inside and outside, unless seated at a table.

Indoor seating in the Cone Park Lodge will be limited to no more than 6 people of a related party per table.

Cone Park patrons are asked to adhere to CDC guidelines and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others (about the width of two snow tubes).

Below is the hours for the tubing hill during normal times and do not include holiday hours.

Day Hours Fee Mon/Tue/Wed Closed – Thursday 6 p.m.-9 p.m. $7 Friday (Snow Glow) 6 p.m.-9 p.m. $10 Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. $10 (Snow Glow) 6 p.m.-9 p.m. $10 (Snow Glow) 9p.m.-11 p.m. $10 Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. $10 6 p.m.-9 p.m. $7

The ice skating rink’s normal hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $5. If you need to rent skates, rentals cost $3.

There are three ways to buy a ticket. The Parks and Recreation Department says the payment is required at the time of purchase: