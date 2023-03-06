SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Spring-like conditions are probably still a ways off, but another year of winter fun has come to a close at Cone Park in Sioux City.

The tubing hill ended its winter season with one last day of snowcapped fun Sunday. All afternoon time slots were sold out.

made the most of it, slipping and sliding down the hill, packing as much icy, cold fun as they could into one afternoon.

If you didn’t get a chance to hit the slopes this winter, don’t worry too much. The Parks and Rec Department plans to bring summer tubing back again later this year.