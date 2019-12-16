Cone Park tubing hill to open for winter on Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cone Park is set to open Friday and they announce hours for the tubing hill for the holiday season.

The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting the opening of the tubing hill located at 3800 Line Drive Friday at 6 p.m. The city said they will have holiday hours through January 5 and then started normal operating hours on January 6, 2020.

The price for admission is the same for all sessions at $10. Also coming back this winter is the Snow Glow Tubing for 18 sessions.

The tubing hill will open most days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Below is the holiday hours of when the Cone Park tubing hill will be open.

Date 11am-2pm 2:30pm-5:30pm 6pm-9pm 9pm-11pm Dec. 20 Open* Dec. 21 Open Open Open* Open* Dec. 22 Open Open Open* Dec. 23 Open Open Open Dec. 24 Open Dec. 25 Open 1pm-4pm Dec. 26 Open Open Open Dec. 27 Open Open Open Dec. 28 Open Open Open* Open* Dec. 29 Open Open Open* Dec. 30 Open Open Open Dec. 31 Open Open Open Jan. 01 Open Open Open Jan. 02 Open Open Open Jan. 03 Open Open Open Jan. 04 Open Open Open Open* Jan. 05 Open Open Open *Snow Glow

The city would like to remind people that snow tubes are provided at the hill and that outside tubes or boards are not allowed. In addition, 250 people can use the tubing hill per three-hour session and 175 for a two-hour session.

There are three ways to purchase tickets. They are as follows:

Go online www.coneparksiouxcity.com Call Parks & Rec Office at 712-279-6126. Stop into the Parks & Rec Administrative Office located in Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Administrative Office will be closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day.)