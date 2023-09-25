SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders will be able to celebrate fall with plenty of family-friendly fun.

The Cone-Acopia Fall Fest will be back at Cone Park on Sunday, October 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will take place at Cone Park at 3800 Line Drive.

During Cone-Acopia, families can take part in a pumpkin catapult, fall tubing, coffee and beer tasting, crafts, hayrack rides, a corn pit, music, pumpkin painting, and much more.

Admission costs $5 and covers all activities except food, drinks, and pumpkins.

Cone-Acopia is just one of many events taking place on the annual weekend of Fall Fest in Sioux City.