Cone Park to hold final weekend of tubing for season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With weekend weather expected to be favorable, the Parks and Recreation Department announced the final days of tubing at Cone Park.

March 6 and 7 will be the last chance Siouxlanders have at tubing as snow-making shuts down for the 2019-2020 season.

Tickets are limited, and Cone Park asks that people purchase their tickets in advance for this Friday and Saturday. All tickets are $10 per person and can be obtained online or by calling 712-279-6126.

Friday’s tubing session will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday tubing sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The department also announced that the Wells Blue Bunny Hill and the Ice Skating Rink will not be operational.