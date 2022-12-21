SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While Cone Park is having its opening day Wednesday, it will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The closure is due to the expected cold temperatures that will hit Sioux City, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page.

Anyone who may have tickets for Thursday and Friday can transfer their tickets to another day by calling 712-279-6126.

The park is expected to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with extended hours in the following week.

Cone Park is set to open the tubing hill Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

For more information including hours of operation, visit Cone Park’s website.