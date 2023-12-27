SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park has teased that they may be opening for the winter tubing season as soon as this weekend.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Cone Park officials said that current weather conditions are great for snowmaking so if snowmaking efforts continue they way they are going the park could see their winter tubing hill open this upcoming weekend.

In the comments of they post, they said the best-case scenario is a Saturday opening but the opening date may have to wait until after the New Year if snowmaking does not go well over the upcoming days.

Officials said that they will be working around the clock to get the winter tubing season underway.

Cone Park said that they will continue to post updates on their Facebook page.