SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Five years ago, the Sioux City City Council challenged the Parks and Recreation department to find a way to capitalize on the success of Cone Park from the wintertime to summer. And starting this summer, they have now introduced summer tubing.

Officials held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, announcing the grand opening of the new summer fun event.

After the winter thaw, the tubing hill has been transformed, with the addition of plastic lanes designed to work perfectly with the regular “snow” tubes, allowing visitors the chance to slide down the hill at speeds of up to 30 mph.

They are also planning to build an additional smaller summer tubing hill for those that want a little less heart-racing experience.

“We always want to keep challenging ourselves, we always want to get better here and we’ve been able to do that in the winter,” Recreation Superintendent John Byrnes said. “So now the goal is to just run this thing really, well, this summer, prove that there’s so much demand that we need more and then kind of make it bigger and better and then add additional lanes for little kids that want a little bit of a slower ride while they’re starting out.”

The park is set to officially open to the public Saturday, June 18. Below are the prices and times the tubing hill is open.

Pricing:

$10/person for sessions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

$7/person for a session on Thursday and Sunday nights

Session Times:

Thursday: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Glow tubing is available Friday and Saturday after 8:45 p.m.

Each session can host 80 tubers among two plastic lanes. Tubers must wear closed-toed shoes and be more than 42 inches tall. No water will be used except for hot summer days when there will be a small amount of mist.

Private rentals are available Monday through Wednesday for 2.5-hour sessions between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Cone Park-Summer Fun website.