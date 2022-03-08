SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park has wrapped up their fifth year of operation and there’s no sign of it slowing down.

This past season, around 25,000 tubers went down the slope at Cone Park and that has put the park squarely in the black for the year.

John Byrnes who has headed the project since its start said that projects like these are the key to the city’s future.

“Getting to do these big regional project, something like the Expo Center, that’s bringing in huge tournaments, something like Cone Park that’s going to be bringing in families from Des Moines and Omaha, all over, to come to spend a night in Sioux City and enjoy the park and of course then do everything else Sioux City has to offer. This is what makes Siouxland great. This is what we want to continue to do to build up this community. Quality of life is huge,” Byrnes said.

There are plans to make the hill used year-round for tubing this year and in the coming years by adding bike trails around the park.