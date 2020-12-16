Cone Park prepares for opening by blasting man-made snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Snow might not be falling from the sky, but it’s falling at Cone Park.
Due to a lack of snow this year, park staff is spending their Tuesday blasting man-made snow through out the park, preparing for their fourth year of hosting snow activities.
The 700-foot tubing hill will need a few more layers of snow before it can open to park visitors. The ice skating rink is currently being built.
Cone Park is expected to be open by December 23.
