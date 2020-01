SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Because of that freezing rain and cold temperatures forecasted for this weekend, Cone Park postponed their “All Abilities Day.”

It will now be held on February 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“All Abilities Day” offers anyone with a disability the chance to participate in tubing and ice skating at Cone Park.

If you previously RSVPed for the event and can’t make it on the new date, you’re asked to let Sioux City Parks and Recreation know.