SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park may be best known for its winter tubing fun, but the park has opened for its second summer tubing season.

Having already officially opened on June 3, public summer tubing will take place Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought here. People can also host a 3-hour session for a birthday party on the weekends or book private summer parties on the weekdays.

To take part in the summer tubing on the 700-foot hill, participants must wear close-toed shoes and be at least 42 inches. Tubes are provided, as no outside tubes are allowed. On hot days, a small amount of mist will be sprayed on the two lanes.

Just like in the winter, there are other things to do at Cone Park other than tubing in the summer. Some events include beer yoga and the splash pad. The Cone Park Splash Pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the summer until Labor Day. Beer yoga is being hosted every Wednesday at 6 p.m., but it does require a purchase.

There is also a 2-mile trail loop that extends through Cone Park and Sertoma Park. For more trails in Sioux City, visit the Parks and Recreation Trail page.

In the fall, Cone Park will host a cornhole league on Tuesday nights.