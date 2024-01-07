SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Cone Park is now officially open for the winter season and families are excitedly rushing to the slopes.

Cone Park opened Friday night for its 7th year, almost completely selling out tickets that same day, and that trend continued into Saturday.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation officials state that they’re excited to open the tubing hill and ice skating rinks to the public once again, especially after last night’s snow.

“Glad to finally be open again, glad to finally have some cold weather enough to make some snow all week. We love having real snow. That actually helps us a ton with safety and we love having the real snow here, it actually adds to the experience quite a bit,” said Rachel Eskins, with the Sioux City Parks And Recreations Department.

Eskins recommends buying your tickets days in advance, as they sell out quickly.