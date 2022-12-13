SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Just one day after announcing the first day of the season, Cone Park is pushing back their opening day.

Due to the warm temperatures and rain, the slope at Cone Park is still under the depth needed to tube, but they are confident to be able to open by December 21, just in time for kids on holiday break. The snow machines need the air temperature to be around 27° F to be able to make snow.

KCAU 9 spoke with Sioux City Parks and Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes who said it’s going to take some work.

“About two full weeks to do that and we can only operate certain times weather depending, so long process to get there and we’re excited the finish line is in sight,” said Byrnes.

Byrnes also said that time slots fill up quickly and whoever would like to reserve a time should fill it out on the Cone Park website.