SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After extreme cold closed Cone Park last week, it was able to open in time for Christmas and on Monday, hundreds of families and friends converged on the park for some fun.

The Tubing Hill and the ice rink welcomed people looking for local winter activities.

“It’s just exciting to see everyone keep coming back year after year, we still get people that have never been to Cone Park, so it’s really cool to see all those people and give them the same experience as we give every year.” says Rachel Eskins, Parks and Recreation coordinator.

The park will be open throughout the week with extended holiday hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., so Siouxlanders will have plenty of opportunities to get out and try it.