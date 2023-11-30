SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City may not be seeing heavy snow for a while, but local residents will still get the chance to snow tube down Cone Park’s hill this winter.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department has begun preparations to make snow for the 700-foot Blue Bunny tubing hill. The park will need about four full days of snow-making at 26 F to fill the downhill run.

Even though Siouxland has been facing some warmer temperatures, Sioux City Parks and Recreation recreation superintendent John Byrnes says the toasty weather won’t get in the way of outdoor winter fun.

“Warmer winters can be good and bad for us,” he said. “We need the cold weather to make the snow, so we would love zero degrees overnight. I know nobody else wants that, but after that, we love a warmer climate as well, right? So people will come out and enjoy the park when it’s 30 degrees. That’s not really a problem for us. ”

This will be Cone Park’s 7th winter season offering fun outdoor activities such as snow tubing and ice skating. Sioux City Parks and Recreation hopes to have the park open before the Christmas break.