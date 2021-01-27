Cone Park makes adjustments due to pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Like many local businesses, Cone Park has made some changes because of the virus.

Cone Park has taken measures to combat the virus, such as reducing attendance, closing the lodge and sanitizing what they can as often as they can.

But unlike this summer where swimming pools were blindsided by the issue, Cone Park had time to adjust, and things seem to balance out as far as budgeting goes.

“As of right now, we’re proportionately sitting really good on our budget, we’ll see what that looks like at the end of the year, obviously we’re anticipating that changing just with having less people come in and having less people through the park means less revenue, ” said John Byrnes, the city recreation supervisor.

With reduced attendance means there’s less spots available, so if you want to enjoy Cone Park, be sure to schedule your time early.

You can visit the Cone Park website to find out more.