SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders might not have the opportunity to visit Cone Park’s sled hill until after the Christmas holiday.

On Facebook, Cone Park said that due to the recent warm weather, the sled hill is currently not expected to open until after Christmas.

They said that their staff is ready to go at all times, but the upcoming forecast has them believing Siouxlanders may have to wait a bit longer.

Cone Park asks that we keep our fingers crossed for colder weather so that the sled hill may open soon.

Keep an eye on SiouxlandProud.com and the Cone Park Facebook page for updates on when the hill may open.