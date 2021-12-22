SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A mountain of snow is finally ready to greet tubing enthusiasts at Cone Park.

Wednesday night was the kick-off to the season for Sioux City’s sledding hill.

Overnight temps allowed workers to make plenty of snow and last-minute adjustments and touch-ups were being made Wednesday afternoon.

Parks and Recreation coordinator Rachael Eskins reminds park-goers to make reservations early as the schedule at this time of year fills up quickly.

“We do typically sell out, especially during Christmas break and on weekends. We’re in high demand especially this year, COVID’s kind of a big part of it but we are back to our capacity of 250,” said Eskins.

Eskins said a few reservations remained open for Wednesday night’s opening. Glow tubing will be offered beginning Thursday night from six to nine, including on Christmas Eve.