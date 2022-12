SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s beginning to look like the holidays after the Tuesday’s snowfall.

The snowfall means Cone Park will be getting ready to open up for the winter.

Cone Park spent the time Wednesday making up the snow for the Tubing Hill. The park made the snow after seeing a lack of snowfall over the past few years.

Currently, Cone Park has not announced when they will be back open to the public.