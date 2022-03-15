SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City City Council approved the purchase of summer tubing equipment for Cone Park on Monday.

The product is called “Tubby from Neveplast” and it’s an artificial plastic surface that you can tube down.

This would allow Cone Park to be open year-round.

The City approved $191,000 for the new equipment and the park is expected to operate much the same as it does in the winter.

That was something that we’ve been wanting to do for a long time. We have this great success in the winter and we want to build on that, we already have the infrastructure in place so it made a lot of sense to go to summer tubing. We already have the lodge, the lift, the music and everything that kind of just brings the community together and what people like and enjoy about the winter is now in the summer,”

Sioux City Parks and Recreation hopes to have the park open again by June and run through August, but shipping times may affect the timeline.