SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park will be extending their summer tubing hours.
According to a Facebook post, Cone Park announced Monday that they will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting on July 19.
The new hours will also be added to the regular hours from Thursday to Sunday as shown below.
|Tuesday
|6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday
|6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday
|6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Friday
|6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.*
|Saturday
|12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.*
|Sunday
|12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Visitors will have to pay $7 per person Tuesday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday.