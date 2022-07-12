SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park will be extending their summer tubing hours.

According to a Facebook post, Cone Park announced Monday that they will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting on July 19.

The new hours will also be added to the regular hours from Thursday to Sunday as shown below.

Tuesday 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Wednesday 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Thursday 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Friday 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.* Saturday 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.* Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. * Glow Tubing

Visitors will have to pay $7 per person Tuesday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday.