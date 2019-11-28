Cone Park debuts new website with snowmaking to begin soon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It won’t be too much longer until folks can burn off extra energy at Sioux City’s Cone Park.

Workers at the winter tubing destination say they hope to have the park open by mid-December.

Until then, the park is launching its own website, coneparksiouxcity.com.

Folks will find the park’s hours and a place to buy tickets online.

For now, workers say there is plenty of snowmaking to do if the weather cooperates.

It takes temperatures of 22 degrees or below for ideal snowmaking.

“We actually have to build up a reverse grade at the bottom of the hill and sometimes that can be 50 to 60 feet of snow in our big pile at the bottom. We still have a lot of snowmaking to-do out here to button up the hill and make it as user-friendly as possible,” said John Byrnes, Cone Park.

