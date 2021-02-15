Cone Park closes Sunday due to cold

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures dropping in the negatives today may have had some people reconsider their outdoor plans. Cone Park closed Sunday.

This is the first time the park has closed due to weather this season.

John Byrnes with Sioux City Parks and Recs says it usually only happens a couple of times a year when extremely cold weather hits. He says it’s to keep both staff and people safe.

Byrnes says although Cone Park celebrates all things winter fun, safety comes first.

“We just have to make sure that they’re able to stay outside in the cold so when we get down in the minus 25, minus 35 wind chills, it just simply is really tough even rotating them frequently to keep them outside,” Byrnes said.

Tickets for today can be refunded or rescheduled.

Byrnes says the weather will dictate how long the park will be open for the season. Typically, it’s open a couple of weeks into March.