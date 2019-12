SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday’s rain brought some Siouxland activities sliding to a halt.

If you had plans to take to the Cone Park slopes, the weather certainly put a damper on those plans.

Cone Park closed its doors due to rain on Saturday afternoon and issued refunds to folks that had scheduled time.

Rain is not only unpleasant to tube in but it also turns the snowy hill into a slick ice rink, making it unsafe for riders.

With any luck, Cone Park hopes to be open on Sunday.