SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department has announced the opening date for Cone Park’s 2022 season.

According to Parks & Recreation, the tubing hill and ice skating rink, located at 3800 Line Drive, is scheduled to open on December 21.

You can view park hours here:

Cone Park tubing hours

Ticket prices start at $10. For a full list of other services such as birthday party packages, visit their website.