SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park has announced the final day of their 2022 – 2023 winter tubing season is coming soon.

In a post on Facebook, Cone Park said that the last day of the season will be March 5.

The post also said that the ice skating rink and bunny hill are both closed for the remainder of the season.

The park said they’ll announce plans for summer tubing, bike trails, and more in the future.

If you’re interested in getting some last-minute tubing in before the season wraps up on Sunday, you can buy tickets on their website.