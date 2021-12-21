SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department announced the official opening date of the Cone Park tubing hill and ice skating rink is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22.

For a complete list of operating dates, hours, and rates, click here.

Snow tubes will be provided at the park; outside tubes or boards are not allowed. Due to limited capacity and high demand, staff is asking visitors to purchase tickets in advance in order to minimize ticket window lines at the park.

There are three ways to buy a ticket – payment is required at the time of purchase: