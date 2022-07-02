SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Road construction in Plymouth County will close some lanes during the month of July.

According to a release from the Iowa DOT, a concrete overlay project on Iowa 3 from Le Mars to Remsen will require lane closures beginning on July 5 until July 25 weather permitting.

During this project, drivers will be detoured around the work zone using Business U.S. 75, Lake Avenue, Plymouth County Road C-38, and Iowa 140.

During construction, the Iowa DOT reminds drivers to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.