Concerts, races, and more happening at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Clay County Fair is almost here, and it has events both familiar and new for Siouxlanders to enjoy.
Below is a list of the key events happening at The World’s Greatest Fair.
Activities
Central Park will host a number of activities starting September 11, including the Fair’s first Hispanic Festival with Rey De Rancho performing.
|ACTIVITY
|DAY
|World’s Greatest County Fair Food Contest
|September 11
|Hispanic Festival
|September 12
|Iowa Corn Day
|September 16
|Iowa Dairy Day
|September 17
|Science Saturday
|September 18
Grandstand Lineup
Starting on Saturday, September 11, concerts will be held at the Clay County Grandstand. Tickets can be purchased here. The lineup is as follows:
|DATE & TIME
|BAND
|GENRE
|September 11, 7: 30 p.m.
|Skillet
|Christian Rock
|September 12, 7:30 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits w/special guest Gary Lewis & The Playboys
|Beat Rock
|September 13, 7:30 p.m.
|Tracy Lawrence & The Bellamy Brothers
|Country
|September 16, 7:30 p.m.
|Josh Turner w/special guest Dillon Carmichael
|Country
|September 17, 7:30 p.m.
|Darci Lynne w/special guest Renata
|Entertainment
|September 18, 7:30 p.m.
|Ryan Hurd w/special guest Big Time Grain Company
|Country
Mark Chestnutt was scheduled to perform on September 13 after Tracy Lawrence but had to cancel due to recent back surgery.
Dirt Events
Between concert performances, the Grandstand will also host fan-favorite dirt events, from tractor pulls to sprint cars starting on September 14.
|EVENT
|DAY
|TIME
|Antique Tractor Pull
|September 14
|8:00 a.m.
|Battle of the Blue Ribbon
|September 14
|7:00 p.m.
|IMCA Blue Ribbon Showdown
|September 15
|7:00 p.m.
|Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pullers Association
|September 19
|1:00 p.m.
5:30 p.m.
Ticket prices vary from show to show. Prices can be seen at the Clay County Fair website. Grandstand seating can be seen down below.