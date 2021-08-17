Concerts, races, and more happening at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Clay County Fair is almost here, and it has events both familiar and new for Siouxlanders to enjoy.

Below is a list of the key events happening at The World’s Greatest Fair.

Activities

Central Park will host a number of activities starting September 11, including the Fair’s first Hispanic Festival with Rey De Rancho performing.

ACTIVITYDAY
World’s Greatest County Fair Food ContestSeptember 11
Hispanic FestivalSeptember 12
Iowa Corn DaySeptember 16
Iowa Dairy DaySeptember 17
Science SaturdaySeptember 18

Grandstand Lineup

Starting on Saturday, September 11, concerts will be held at the Clay County Grandstand. Tickets can be purchased here. The lineup is as follows:

DATE & TIMEBANDGENRE
September 11, 7: 30 p.m.Skillet Christian Rock
September 12, 7:30 p.m.Herman’s Hermits w/special guest Gary Lewis & The PlayboysBeat Rock
September 13, 7:30 p.m.Tracy Lawrence & The Bellamy BrothersCountry
September 16, 7:30 p.m.Josh Turner w/special guest Dillon Carmichael Country
September 17, 7:30 p.m.Darci Lynne w/special guest Renata Entertainment
September 18, 7:30 p.m. Ryan Hurd w/special guest Big Time Grain CompanyCountry

Mark Chestnutt was scheduled to perform on September 13 after Tracy Lawrence but had to cancel due to recent back surgery.

Dirt Events

Between concert performances, the Grandstand will also host fan-favorite dirt events, from tractor pulls to sprint cars starting on September 14.

EVENTDAYTIME
Antique Tractor PullSeptember 148:00 a.m.
Battle of the Blue RibbonSeptember 147:00 p.m.
IMCA Blue Ribbon ShowdownSeptember 157:00 p.m.
Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pullers AssociationSeptember 191:00 p.m.
5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices vary from show to show. Prices can be seen at the Clay County Fair website. Grandstand seating can be seen down below.

Photo courtesy of the Clay County Fair.

