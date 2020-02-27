Concerns over proposed new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In less than a week, Woodbury County voters will cast their ballots to pass or fail a bond issue to build a new law enforcement center.

Some county officials are concerned there’s still a lot of misinformation about the project.

One voter said she’s all for building a new jail; however, she feels the county needs to do a better job of informing the public about what the project will consist of.

“I think there is a need for a new jail. I’ve toured the facility and there is the necessity. Yet, I really am concerned that it has not been publicized enough, advertised enough, promoted enough, for the public to understand the costs and the necessary needs for a jail,” said Flora Lee, Woodbury County voter.

Lee isn’t the only Woodbury County voter who feels under-informed about the county’s proposed Law Enforcement Center project.

“We’ve needed a new jail for years and years and years. My question is, the taxpayers are always getting stuck for it. I’m surprised we actually get to vote on it. We need it but I think there should be more responsible spending,” said Craig Brubaker, Woodbury County voter.

One concern brought up in the public forum was the need for a significantly larger jail.

Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center and Jail was built in 1987. Woodbury County Supervisor, Keith Radig, said the jail was built to hold 90 people and within two years, it was full.

“Today we have about 230 to 300 we could probably incarcerate at this point. Moving forward, 20-years from now, we’ll probably have the need for 400 or more. So that’s why we’re building it to that size today,” said Radig.

Radig said a larger facility will allow the county to house federal inmates. That, in turn, will bring in revenue to help pay off bonds.

“The reality is if we don’t have this new jail and this jail fails we’re going to spend $5 million to $10 million a year transporting everybody in that facility throughout the country because we don’t even have the bed space in the state of Iowa,” said Radig.

The vote is set for March third.

Radig encourages anyone with questions about the proposed project to contact his office or visit the county’s website.